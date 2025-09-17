Top 4 Energy Stocks That May Rocket Higher In Q3

The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Nextdecade Corp NEXT

On Sept. 15, TD Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman downgraded NextDecade from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $11 to $8. The company's stock fell around 30% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $4.59.

RSI Value: 27.1

27.1 NEXT Price Action: Shares of Nextdecade gained 3.4% to close at $6.97 on Tuesday.

Shares of Nextdecade gained 3.4% to close at $6.97 on Tuesday.

XCF Global Inc SAFX

On Aug. 26, XCF Global received Nasdaq Listing Delinquency letter following delay in second quarter 2025 form 10-Q filing. The company's stock fell around 7% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $1.16.

RSI Value: 20.8

20.8 SAFX Price Action: Shares of XCF Global closed at $1.28 on Tuesday.

Shares of XCF Global closed at $1.28 on Tuesday.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust CRT

On Aug. 19, Argent Trust Company, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.013424 per unit. The company's stock fell around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $7.67.

RSI Value: 18.6

18.6 CRT Ltd Price Action: Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust closed at $7.70 on Tuesday.

Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust closed at $7.70 on Tuesday.

REX American Resources Corp REX

On Aug. 27, REX American Resources posted mixed quarterly results and announced a 2-for-1 stock split. “The second quarter continued REX’s excellent track record in delivering value to shareholders, and marked our 20th consecutive quarter of positive earnings,” said Zafar Rizvi, Chief Executive Officer of REX. The company's shares lost around 21% over the past month. The company's 52-week low is $30.32.

RSI Value: 26

26 REX Price Action: Shares of REX American fell 0.3% to close at $30.46 on Tuesday.

Shares of REX American fell 0.3% to close at $30.46 on Tuesday.

