Dow Surges 500 Points; US Core Inflation Rises To 3.1%

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 1% on Tuesday.
The Dow traded up 1.14% to 44,477.20 while the NASDAQ rose 1.28% to 21,659.58. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.07% to 6,441.40.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Communication services shares jumped by 1.6% on Tuesday.
In trading on Tuesday, real estate stocks fell by 0.4%.
Top Headline
Equities Trading UP
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF shares shot up 123% to $7.44 after the biotechnology company completed a $156 million private offering to boost its Ethereum ETH/USD reserves.
- Shares of Gevo, Inc. GEVO got a boost, surging 55% to $1.9403 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- WideOpenWest, Inc. WOW shares were also up, gaining 49% to $5.05 after the company agreed to be acquired for $5.20 per share.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Spirit Aviation Holdings, Inc. FLYY shares dropped 43% to $2.0150 after the company agreed to be acquired for $5.20 per share.
- Shares of Myomo, Inc. MYO were down 42% to $1.0241 after the company reported Q2 financial results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates. Also, the company cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.
- Mint Incorporation Limited MIMI was down, falling 29% to $6.01.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 1.2% to $63.19 while gold traded down 0.1% at $3,400.90.
Silver traded up 0.5% to $37.990 on Tuesday, while copper rose 1.9% to $4.5245.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.21%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.02%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.20%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.23% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.71% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 2.15%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.25%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.50% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.46%.
Economics
The US annual inflation rate came in steady at 2.7% in in July, but down from market estimates of 2.8%. Meanwhile, core inflation rose to a five-month high of 3.1% from 2.9% in June.
