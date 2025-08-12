August 12, 2025 8:20 AM 2 min read

Cramer Expects This FinTech To Reach $100, Upset With Eli Lilly: 'Come Back And Talk To Me'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM is a buy. “It's at $72, it's going to $100,” he noted.

On the earnings front, Affirm will announce its fourth quarter fiscal year results after the closing bell on Aug. 28.

When asked about Eli Lilly And Co LLY, he said, “Down here, I begin to think that we are too negative on it. But I am very upset with Lilly and the way they handled this, and I think they should come back on and talk to me.”

As per the recent news, Eli Lilly, on Aug. 7, released topline data from the Phase 3 ATTAIN-1 trial evaluating orforglipron, an investigational oral glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist.

“I don't want to be connected with Brazil,” Cramer said when asked about Banco Bradesco SA BBD. “It's had a big run. If you want an overseas bank, I think you should be in Santander.”

On May 28, Citigroup analyst Rafael Frade upgraded Bank Bradesco from Neutral to Buy.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Cramer said, “I think longer term, ServiceNow NOW has really good AI, and it would not be a stock that I would want to bet against. So, ServiceNow longer term I think is fine. Shorter term I think it's going to be under pressure.”

ServiceNow, on July 23, reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $3.22 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.09 per share, beating analyst estimates of $3.57 per share.

Price Action:

  • Eli Lilly shares gained 1.5% to settle at $635.22 on Monday.
  • Affirm shares rose 0.9% to settle at $72.97.
  • Banco Bradesco shares closed at $2.90 on Monday.
  • ServiceNow shares declined 1.9% to close at $856.37.
Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

