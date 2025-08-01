Jim Cramer: This Consumer Defensive Stock Is 'Pretty Expensive'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said that although CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV is good, but Nvidia NVDA is better.

Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke, on Thursday, upgraded CoreWeave from Neutral to Buy and announced a $160 price target.

When asked about Lam Research Corporation LRCX, he said, “Let it come in and then do some buying.”

On the earnings front, Lam Research, on Wednesday, reported quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.20 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.171 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.997 billion.

“We don't play that game. If you want to own that kind of stuff, just go buy some Bitcoin BTC/USD,” Cramer said when asked about Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. BMNR.

According to recent news, BitMine Immersion Technologies announced on July 29 a shelf offering by selling stockholders and a subsequent stock repurchase program.

“I think Core Scientific's CORZ kind of happened already,” Cramer said. “I did like it very much though.”

On July 14, JMP Securities analyst Greg Miller downgraded Core Scientific from Market Outperform to Market Perform and maintained the price target of $15.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation LINC is a “pretty expensive” stock, Cramer said. “We got to wait to have it come in.”

Lincoln Educational Services will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter financial results on Monday, Aug. 11.

Price Action:

CoreWeave shares gained 10.9% to settle at $114.13 on Thursday.

Lam Research shares fell 4.3% to close at $94.84.

BitMine Immersion shares rose 0.7% to settle at $34.64 on Thursday.

Core Scientific shares gained 3.7% to close at $13.54.

Lincoln Educational Services shares rose 1.2% to settle at $22.87.

