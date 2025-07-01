US Stocks Mixed; Dow Gains Over 50 Points

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 50 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.15% to 44,160.53 while the NASDAQ declined 0.42% to 20,284.31. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.21% to 6,192.43.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer staples shares jumped by 0.7% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, energy stocks fell by 0.7%.

Top Headline

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. MSM posted better-than-expected financial results for its fiscal third quarter of 2025.

Net sales slipped 0.8% year over year to $971.1 million but edged past the consensus estimate of $970.23 million. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.08, down 18.8% year over year, topping analysts' expectations of $1.03.

Equities Trading UP



BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. BGLC shares shot up 225% to $10.09 after gaining 12% on Monday.

shares shot up 225% to $10.09 after gaining 12% on Monday. Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF got a boost, surging 149% to $0.9934 after the company initiated its pre-packaged restructuring process.

got a boost, surging 149% to $0.9934 after the company initiated its pre-packaged restructuring process. ClearOne, Inc. CLRO shares were also up, gaining 98% to $11.60. The company announced it will issue a one-time special stock dividend on July 18.

Equities Trading DOWN

Oragenics, Inc. OGEN shares dropped 58% to $1.6194 after the company announced a $20 million public offering of preferred stock and warrants.

shares dropped 58% to $1.6194 after the company announced a $20 million public offering of preferred stock and warrants. Shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc SONM were down 47% to $0.6450 after the company announced the pricing of a $5.55 million offering of 7,400,000 shares at $0.75 per share.

were down 47% to $0.6450 after the company announced the pricing of a $5.55 million offering of 7,400,000 shares at $0.75 per share. Globavend Holdings Limited GVH was down, falling 45% to $0.0641.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $65.42 while gold traded up 1.6% at $3,359.80.

Silver traded up 1.1% to $36.555 on Tuesday, while copper rose 1.9% to $5.1775.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.6% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.4% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei dipping 1.24%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.39% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.11%.

Economics

The S&P Global manufacturing PMI climbed to 52.9 in June compared to 52 in the previous month, and initial market estimates of 51.

The number of job quits increased by 78,000 to 3.293 million in May compared to the revised 3.215 million in the previous month.

