July 1, 2025 10:08 AM 2 min read

US Stocks Mixed; Dow Gains Over 50 Points

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 50 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.15% to 44,160.53 while the NASDAQ declined 0.42% to 20,284.31. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.21% to 6,192.43.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From UniFirst Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares jumped by 0.7% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, energy stocks fell by 0.7%.

Top Headline

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. MSM posted better-than-expected financial results for its fiscal third quarter of 2025.

Net sales slipped 0.8% year over year to $971.1 million but edged past the consensus estimate of $970.23 million. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.08, down 18.8% year over year, topping analysts' expectations of $1.03.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. BGLC shares shot up 225% to $10.09 after gaining 12% on Monday.
  • Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF got a boost, surging 149% to $0.9934 after the company initiated its pre-packaged restructuring process.
  • ClearOne, Inc. CLRO shares were also up, gaining 98% to $11.60. The company announced it will issue a one-time special stock dividend on July 18.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Oragenics, Inc. OGEN shares dropped 58% to $1.6194 after the company announced a $20 million public offering of preferred stock and warrants.
  • Shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc SONM were down 47% to $0.6450 after the company announced the pricing of a $5.55 million offering of 7,400,000 shares at $0.75 per share.
  • Globavend Holdings Limited GVH was down, falling 45% to $0.0641.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $65.42 while gold traded up 1.6% at $3,359.80.

Silver traded up 1.1% to $36.555 on Tuesday, while copper rose 1.9% to $5.1775.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.6% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.4% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei dipping 1.24%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.39% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.11%.

Economics

  • The S&P Global manufacturing PMI climbed to 52.9 in June compared to 52 in the previous month, and initial market estimates of 51.
  • The number of job quits increased by 78,000 to 3.293 million in May compared to the revised 3.215 million in the previous month.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BGLC Logo
BGLCBioNexus Gene Lab Corp
$10.01225.9%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
24.09
Growth
20.09
Quality
Not Available
Value
83.03
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CLRO Logo
CLROClearOne Inc
$12.20112.2%
GVH Logo
GVHGlobavend Holdings Ltd
$0.0627-45.7%
MSM Logo
MSMMSC Industrial Direct Co Inc
$87.202.56%
OGEN Logo
OGENOragenics Inc
$1.64-57.1%
SONM Logo
SONMSonim Technologies Inc
$0.6231-48.9%
WOLF Logo
WOLFWolfspeed Inc
$1.05163.4%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved