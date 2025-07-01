July 1, 2025 6:24 AM 2 min read

Asia Markets Mixed, Europe Slips, Dollar Weakens Further As Tariff Deadline Looms - Global Markets Today While US Slept

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

On Monday, June 30, U.S. markets closed higher, boosted by optimism over trade deals and possible rate cuts. Despite this strong finish, concerns about tariffs and fiscal policy weighed on overall performance. Investors reacted to soft economic data and shifting central bank expectations, while portfolio adjustments and rising bank stocks added momentum. Still, some analysts warned the rally may not last amid mounting economic and policy uncertainty.

In economic data, the Chicago PMI edged down to 40.4 in June from 40.5 in May, below the expected 42.7. Meanwhile, the Dallas Fed’s business activity index for Texas manufacturing rose to -12.7 from -15.3, signaling a slight improvement despite ongoing contraction.

Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher on Monday, led by tech, financials, and real estate, while energy and consumer discretionary declined.

The Dow rose 0.63% to 44,094.77, the S&P 500 was up 0.52% at 6,204.95, and the Nasdaq gained 0.47% to 20,369.73.

Asia Markets Today

On Tuesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 1.43% lower at 39,908.00, led by losses in the Paper & Pulp, Transport, and Communication sectors.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.01% at 8,541.10, led by losses in the Industrials, Telecoms Services, and Materials sectors.

India’s Nifty 50 was up 0.14% at 25,552.05, and the Nifty 500 rose 0.03% to 23,625.30.

China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.39% at 3,457.75, and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 rose 0.17% to 3,942.76.

The Hong Kong market was closed for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Establishment Day holiday.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 index was down 0.52%.

Germany’s DAX index declined 0.70%.

France’s CAC 40 fell 0.62%.

U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded lower by 0.26%.

Commodities at 05:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 0.17% at $65.00/bbl, and Brent was down 0.16% at $66.63/bbl.

Oil prices held steady as investors weighed expectations of an OPEC+ output hike in August and ongoing trade negotiations.

Natural gas fell 1.30% to $3.411.

Gold traded higher by 1.56% to $3,359.40, Silver rose 1.81% to $36.500, and Copper gained 1.40% to $5.1455.

Gold prices rose on safe-haven demand amid trade uncertainty and a weaker dollar as investors braced for Trump’s tariff deadline. Broader metal markets also gained on improved sentiment and China data.

U.S. Futures

At 05:45 AM ET, the Dow Jones futures fell 0.13%, the S&P 500 declined 0.24%, and the Nasdaq 100 was down 0.30%.

Forex

At 05:45 AM ET, the U.S. Dollar Index declined 0.34% to 96.46, USD/JPY was down 0.78% to 142.91, and USD/AUD slid 0.07% to 1.5185.

The U.S. dollar fell, hit by fiscal concerns, trade uncertainty, and expectations of faster Fed rate cuts. Trump’s criticism of the Fed added pressure while investors await key U.S. data.

Photo via Shutterstock

