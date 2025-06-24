June 24, 2025 6:41 AM 2 min read

Global Markets Rally, Oil Plunges On Ceasefire Optimism

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

On Monday, June 23, U.S. markets closed higher as investors were relieved by Iran’s measured response to American airstrikes, easing fears of wider conflict.

The major indexes ended higher, while oil prices plunged sharply after traders bet that global crude supplies would remain stable. Analysts pointed to Iran’s limited military capabilities and lack of strong allies as reasons for the market’s calm reaction despite heightened geopolitical risks in the Middle East.

In economic data, S&P Global’s U.S. services PMI dipped to 53.1 in June from 53.7, slightly above expectations of 52.9. The manufacturing PMI remained unchanged at 52, indicating a steady expansion in factory activity.

Consumer and real estate stocks led broad S&P 500 gains Monday, while energy shares fell as oil prices dropped.

The Dow rose 0.89% to 42,581.78, the S&P 500 was up 0.96% to 6,025.17, and the Nasdaq gained 0.94% to 19,630.97.

Asia Markets Today

On Tuesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 1.16% higher at 38,800.00, led by gains in the Real Estate, Banking, and Textile sectors.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.95% at 8,555.50, led by gains in the Metals & Mining, Materials, and Financials sectors.

India’s Nifty 50 was up 0.26% at 25,037.10, and the Nifty 500 gained 0.48% to 23,110.60.

China’s Shanghai Composite was up 1.15% at 3,420.57, and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 rose 1.20% to 3,904.03.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed the session 2.06% higher at 24,177.07.

Eurozone at 05:45 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 index was up 1.77%.

Germany’s DAX index gained 2.15%.

France’s CAC 40 rose 1.45%.

U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded higher by 0.38%.

European shares jumped as Trump announced an Iran-Israel ceasefire, boosting travel stocks. Energy lagged on falling oil; the STOXX 600 rose, led by airlines and leisure.

Commodities

At 05:45 AM ET, the Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 3.20% at $66.29/bbl, and Brent was down 3.29% at $68.21/bbl.

Oil prices dropped to two-week lows after Israel accepted Trump’s ceasefire plan with Iran, easing fears of supply disruption and erasing the recent risk premium in crude markets.

Natural gas fell 1.52% to $3.752.

Gold traded lower by 1.85% to $3,332.90, Silver slid 0.50% to $36.005, and Copper gained 0.87% to $4.8920.

U.S. Futures

At 05:45 AM ET, the Dow Jones futures rose 0.77%, the S&P 500 gained 0.89%, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 1.17%.

Forex

At 05:45 AM ET, the U.S. Dollar Index declined 0.41% to 97.99, USD/JPY was down 0.81% to 144.97, and USD/AUD slid 0.78% to 1.5361.

The U.S. dollar fell as ceasefire optimism between Iran and Israel boosted risk appetite. The Dollar Index dropped while the euro, sterling, and yen gained on improving sentiment.

ADIV Logo
ADIVSmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF
$15.89-7.90%

ASHR Logo
ASHRXtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF
$27.141.12%
BBEU Logo
BBEUJPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF
$66.88-%
BOIL Logo
BOILProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
$53.67-3.00%
CQQQ Logo
CQQQInvesco China Technology ETF
$43.091.36%
DBC Logo
DBCInvesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund
$21.99-1.83%
EEM Logo
EEMiShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund
$47.501.69%
EEMA Logo
EEMAiShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
$80.22-%
EWU Logo
EWUiShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
$39.17-%
EZU Logo
EZUiShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
$58.501.44%
FLAX Logo
FLAXFranklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF
Not Available-%
FXA Logo
FXAInvesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust
$64.140.29%
FXB Logo
FXBInvesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust
$129.06-0.85%
FXC Logo
FXCInvesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust
$71.19-%
FXE Logo
FXEInvesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust
$106.89-%
FXI Logo
FXIiShares China Large-Cap ETF
$36.661.61%
GLD Logo
GLDSPDR Gold Trust
$306.49-1.48%
GSG Logo
GSGiShares GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Fund
$22.26-1.85%
GXC Logo
GXCSPDR S&P China ETF
$85.68-%
IEMG Logo
IEMGiShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
$57.91-0.24%
IEUR Logo
IEURiShares Core MSCI Europe ETF
$63.94-0.76%
IEV Logo
IEViShares Europe ETF
$60.73-1.56%
SPEM Logo
SPEMSPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF
$41.01-0.61%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$604.700.76%
UNG Logo
UNGUnited States Natural Gas Fund LP
$16.60-1.43%
USDU Logo
USDUWisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund
$26.01-0.50%
USO Logo
USOUnited States Oil Fund
$75.06-1.77%
UUP Logo
UUPInvesco DB USD Index Bullish Fund ETF
$27.19-0.37%
VGK Logo
VGKVanguard FTSEEuropean ETF
$75.24-0.25%
VWO Logo
VWOVanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
$48.501.15%
