Crude Oil Moves Higher; US Weekly Jobless Claims Decline

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the S&P 500 gaining around 0.2% on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.26% to 42,324.65 while the NASDAQ rose 0.34% to 19,588.00. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.21% to 5,995.37.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Real estate shares jumped by 0.7% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, energy stocks fell by 0.3%.

Top Headline

U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 5,000 from the previous week to 245,000 in the week ending June 14, in line with market estimates.

Equities Trading UP



Ryde Group Ltd. RYDE shares shot up 133% to $0.4103 after the company announced it acquired a 40% stake in Atoll Discovery.

got a boost, surging 107% to $5.84 after the company announced clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1b/2 RAINIER trial evaluating mipletamig. Guild Holdings Company GHLD shares were also up, gaining 26% to $19.76 after the company announced that it signed a definitive agreement under which a fund managed by Bayview Asset Management will acquire all of the outstanding shares.

Equities Trading DOWN

Eyenovia, Inc. EYEN shares dropped 33% to $4.6887. Eyenovia announced the appointment of a strategic advisor for digital asset treasury strategy and amendment of debt agreement with Avenue Capital Group.

shares dropped 33% to $4.6887. Eyenovia announced the appointment of a strategic advisor for digital asset treasury strategy and amendment of debt agreement with Avenue Capital Group. Shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV were down 35% to $0.20. Plus Therapeutics will offer 17 million shares of common stock by Lincoln Park Capital Fund.

were down 35% to $0.20. Plus Therapeutics will offer 17 million shares of common stock by Lincoln Park Capital Fund. Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA was down, falling 32% to $1.97 after the company announced the pricing of a $40 million offering.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $75.21 while gold traded up 0.1% at $3,408.50.

Silver traded down 0.6% to $36.925 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.9% to $4.8540.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 0.36%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.08%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.11%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.50% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.36% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.90%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 1.12%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.04% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.17%.

Economics

U.S. natural-gas stocks rose 95 billion cubic feet from the previous week to 2.802 trillion cubic feet on the period ending June 13.

U.S. crude oil inventories declined by 11.473 million barrels in the week ended June 13, compared to market expectations of a 2.3 million barrel decline.

U.S. housing starts fell by 9.8% month-over-month to an adjusted annual rate of 1.256 million units in May.

