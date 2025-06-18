June 18, 2025 2:55 PM 3 min read

Crude Oil Moves Higher; US Weekly Jobless Claims Decline

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the S&P 500 gaining around 0.2% on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.26% to 42,324.65 while the NASDAQ rose 0.34% to 19,588.00. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.21% to 5,995.37.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Real estate shares jumped by 0.7% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, energy stocks fell by 0.3%.

Top Headline

U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 5,000 from the previous week to 245,000 in the week ending June 14, in line with market estimates.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Ryde Group Ltd. RYDE shares shot up 133% to $0.4103 after the company announced it acquired a 40% stake in Atoll Discovery.
  • Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. APVO got a boost, surging 107% to $5.84 after the company announced clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1b/2 RAINIER trial evaluating mipletamig.
  • Guild Holdings Company GHLD shares were also up, gaining 26% to $19.76 after the company announced that it signed a definitive agreement under which a fund managed by Bayview Asset Management will acquire all of the outstanding shares.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Eyenovia, Inc. EYEN shares dropped 33% to $4.6887. Eyenovia announced the appointment of a strategic advisor for digital asset treasury strategy and amendment of debt agreement with Avenue Capital Group.
  • Shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV were down 35% to $0.20. Plus Therapeutics will offer 17 million shares of common stock by Lincoln Park Capital Fund.
  • Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA was down, falling 32% to $1.97 after the company announced the pricing of a $40 million offering.
Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $75.21 while gold traded up 0.1% at $3,408.50.

Silver traded down 0.6% to $36.925 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.9% to $4.8540.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 0.36%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.08%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.11%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.50% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.36% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.90%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 1.12%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.04% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.17%.

Economics

  • U.S. natural-gas stocks rose 95 billion cubic feet from the previous week to 2.802 trillion cubic feet on the period ending June 13.
  • U.S. crude oil inventories declined by 11.473 million barrels in the week ended June 13, compared to market expectations of a 2.3 million barrel decline.
  • U.S. housing starts fell by 9.8% month-over-month to an adjusted annual rate of 1.256 million units in May.

