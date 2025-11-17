Collins Aerospace, a unit of RTX Corp. (NYSE:RTX) , has secured a new agreement to supply its Ascentia analytics platform for Qatar Airways' fleet of 52 Boeing 787 aircraft—an enhancement the carrier says will deepen its long-term push toward smarter, data-driven operations.

The announcement, made at the Dubai Air Show, reflects Qatar Airways' broader strategy to modernize its technical infrastructure and elevate reliability across its wide-body fleet.

Introduced at the Dubai Air Show, the initiative features predictive digital tools designed to enhance maintenance efficiency and optimize aircraft readiness.

The platform evaluates live sensor data alongside historical fleet information to identify performance trends and forecast component issues. These insights help airlines minimize unexpected repairs, streamline scheduling, and support consistent on-time performance.

"What sets the Collins Ascentia solution apart is our role as the system OEM, enabling us to deliver precise, real-time recommendations that minimize flight disruptions and enhance the reliability of air travel," said Nicole White, vice president and general manager of Connected Aviation at Collins Aerospace.

Ascentia's predictive capabilities enable operators to plan downtime more strategically, deploy technical teams more effectively, and reduce spare-parts inefficiencies—ultimately lowering operational costs.

The move aligns with broader momentum in next-generation aviation technology, including propulsion innovations and fuel-efficient designs. Recent developments in emerging engine systems illustrate this trend.

Price Action: RTX shares were trading higher by 0.30% to 176.10 premarket at last check Monday.

