IAE International Aero Engines — a partnership involving Japanese Aero Engines Corporation, MTU Aero Engines AG (OTC:MTUAY) , and Pratt & Whitney, a division of RTX Corp. (NYSE:RTX) — reaffirmed its long-standing alliance as the companies move to advance technologies for the next generation of geared turbofan engines used in commercial aviation.

Executives from the three members said the consortium is concentrating on maturing materials, aerodynamic modeling, and hybrid-electric concepts to support future single-aisle aircraft. The continued push builds on efficiency and noise-reduction gains of the GTF platform.

JAEC Chairman Tsugio Mitsuoka highlighted the consortium's decades of collaboration, describing the V2500 and GTF programs as central to global fleets.

Also Read: RTX Lifts 2025 Outlook As CEO Highlights Strong Growth

Pratt & Whitney President Shane Eddy said partners remain committed to supporting current operators while aligning on future propulsion requirements for upcoming commercial aircraft.

MTU CEO Dr. Johannes Bussmann highlighted the company's expanding maintenance network, emphasizing its technical contributions, from development to overhaul services. He said demand for GTF maintenance continues to rise, prompting additional investment in facilities and service capacity.

IAE said the V2500 engine series has accumulated extensive flight time across passenger, cargo and defense missions. The consortium expects the GTF to achieve similar milestones over the next decade and is investing in advanced materials, high-speed core technology, and hybrid-electric integration to enhance long-term performance.

Price Action: RTX shares were trading lower by 1.24% to $175.50 at last check Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock