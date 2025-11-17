Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday disclosed two deals with major airline operators, one in the UAE and one in Africa.

Emirates Deal

Emirates placed its third order for Boeing’s 777X aircraft, which includes 65 777‑9 passenger jets.

Emirates is a launch customer for the 777X family and had previously ordered 205 aircraft in two prior deals.

Also Read: Boeing Criminal Case Over Deadly 737 Max Crashes Dropped As Company Reaches Settlement

This latest order raises Emirates’ total 777X order, including both 777‑9 and 777‑8 models, to 270 planes, solidifying its status as the largest 777X customer.

Notably, Boeing’s 2025 Commercial Market Outlook forecasts strong Middle East demand for widebody aircraft, projecting a requirement of nearly 3,000 new jets in the region over the next 20 years.

Ethiopian Airlines Deal

In a separate release, Ethiopian Airlines disclosed the purchase of 11 additional 737 MAX jets from Boeing.

The deal for 11 737‑8 aircraft will support the growth of Ethiopian Airlines’ regional and international networks and the expansion of its Addis Ababa hub.

The airline relies on the 737 MAX fleet’s reliability, efficiency, and range for high-frequency routes across Africa, the Middle East, India, and Southern Europe.

Notably, Ethiopian Airlines has Africa’s largest Boeing fleet and holds the continent’s biggest backlog of 737 MAX, 777X, and 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Recent Deals

Last week, Uzbekistan Airways disclosed that the airline has converted options into a firm order for Boeing’s eight 787 Dreamliners, raising its total 787 order book to 22 widebody jets.

Price Action: BA shares were trading higher by 0.27% to $195.04 premarket at last check Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock