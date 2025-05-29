Nvidia Unveils Foundation Models For Humanoids, Eyes 'Era of Robotics' As AI Spend Accelerates

Nvidia Corp. NVDA unveiled its robotics strategy during its first-quarter 2025 earnings call on Wednesday, positioning the chipmaker for what executives called the emerging “era of robotics” as artificial intelligence expands beyond data centers into physical applications.

What Happened: “The era of robotics is here. Billions of robots, hundreds of millions of autonomous vehicles, and hundreds of thousands of robotic factories and warehouses will be developed,” Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress told analysts during the earnings call.

The Santa Clara-based company reported record first-quarter revenue of $44.1 billion, up 69% year-over-year, driven by continued demand for its AI chips. Data center revenue reached $39 billion, representing 73% annual growth as customers deployed NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture for reasoning AI applications.

NVIDIA introduced Isaac Groot, described as “the world’s first open, fully customizable foundation model for humanoid robots, enabling generalized reasoning and skill development.” The platform aims to train robots using synthetic data generated through NVIDIA’s Omniverse simulation environment.

Why It Matters: Leading robotics companies, including Agility Robotics, Boston Dynamics, and Figure AI are already integrating NVIDIA’s technologies. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC is using the new NVIDIA Isaac platform for robotic imaging and surgery systems development.

CEO Jensen Huang emphasized the strategic importance of robotics during the call, noting that future manufacturing plants will require “AI factories” to operate robotic systems.

Price Action: Nvidia Corp.’s stock closed at $134.81 on Wednesday, down 0.51% for the day. In after-hours trading, the stock rose sharply by 4.89% to $141.40. Year to date, Nvidia shares are down 2.53%.

