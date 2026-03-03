Rubico Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBI) rocketed 31.68% in after-hours trading to $1.33 on Monday.
RUBI closed the regular session at $1.01, up 19.94%, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Deep Discount Sparks After-Hours Surge
On Monday, after the markets closed, the Greece-based global provider of shipping transportation services disclosed a $94.2 million net asset value as of Dec. 31, 2025.
Rubico said that its NAV, based on third-party broker estimates of charter-free vessel values, debt, and cash, equals $22.88 per common share, or $15.08 fully diluted, taking into account 2.13 million warrants.
CEO Highlights Fleet Cash Flow Strength
Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis
RUBI has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 15.06.
With a market capitalization of $4.06 million, Rubico has a 52-week range of $0.83 to $1.427.40.
The stock has fallen 99.87% over the past 12 months.
Currently, the stock is about 30.5% of the way from its 52-week low to its 52-week high, indicating that it is trading closer to the lower end of its range.
Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that RUBI has a negative price trend across all time frames.
