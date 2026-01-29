Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBS) shares rose 18.44% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.66 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Futurum Group.

On Wednesday, ORBS closed at $1.40, down 2.10%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Companies Develop AI Trust Scoring Platform

On Monday, the company announced in a press release that the partnership will develop the Futurum ORBS Trust and Authentication Platform (FOTAP), described as the first comprehensive trust and transparency scoring system for AI solution providers.

According to Eightco, the platform will combine Futurum's AI market data and vendor evaluations with ORBS' authentication infrastructure.

“The AI trust market is exploding, and there’s no credible scoring system to help buyers navigate it. That changes today,” said Kevin O’Donnell, CEO of Eightco.

Platform Targets Three Revenue Streams

O'Donnell also stated that the business model allows enterprises to pay for trust intelligence that reduces risk in AI investments, vendors to pay for certification that helps them stand out in a crowded market and investors to pay for trust scores designed to assess long-term vendor viability.

Daniel Newman, CEO of Futurum Group, said, "Trust is no longer a soft consideration; it's a hard requirement for AI adoption at scale."

FOTAP will provide trust scores on a 0-100 scale across data governance, algorithmic transparency, security, compliance, and ethical AI practices.

Additionally, Eightco's board of directors approved a share buyback program of up to $125 million in late December 2025.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The Pennsylvania-based digital asset company has a market capitalization of $276.96 million, with a 52-week high of $83.12 and a 52-week low of $0.98.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 30.59.

Eightco, which is chaired by Dan Ives, managing director and senior equity research analyst at Wedbush Securities, has declined 8.50% over the past 12 months.

The stock is currently positioned at approximately 0.51% of its 52-week range, very close to its annual low, which may indicate further downside risk.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate ORBS stock has a negative price trend across all time frames.

