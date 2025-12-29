Why Is Eightco Holdings (ORBS) Stock Surging Today?

Shares of Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBS) are rising Monday after the digital asset company announced a stock buyback program.

Eightco Holdings shares are powering higher. What’s fueling ORBS momentum?

What To Know: Eightco Holdings’ board of directors approved a share buyback program up to $125 million. The company, which holds over 10% of the current Worldcoin supply, has been in the spotlight since Wedbush’s Dan Ives took over as chairman in September.

“Management and the Board believe that based on Eightco’s current valuation and its pipeline for additional partnerships, the public stock is becoming an increasingly attractive investment,” Ives said on Monday.

“This buyback program is a strong vote of confidence in Eightco’s strategy, and we see this as an opportunity to create meaningful value for shareholders as we execute on our vision.”

Eightco aims to drive the development of a universal framework for digital identity and authentication through strategic investments and partnerships, in addition to its Worldcoin treasury.

ORBS Price Action: Eightco shares were up 28.23%, trading at $2.14 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

