Intel, Moderna, TMC, Microsoft And Lucid: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

The stock market witnessed a significant rally today, driven by positive developments in international trade. President Donald Trump announced the suspension of planned tariffs on European Union countries, citing progress in negotiations concerning Greenland.

Major U.S. stock indexes advanced on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing 1.2% to 49,077.23, the S&P 500 rising 1.16% to 6,875.62, and the Nasdaq adding 1.18% to 23,224.82.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel’s stock rose 11.72% to close at $54.25, reaching an intraday high of $54.41 and a low of $50.15. The stock is nearing its 52-week high of $54.41. In the after-hours session, the stock gained 1.2% to $54.92.

Investors are keenly anticipating Intel’s fourth-quarter earnings report, expected to be released after market close on Thursday. The company is projected to announce earnings per share of 8 cents and revenue of $13.38 billion. In the previous quarter, Intel exceeded expectations with revenue of $13.65 billion and earnings per share of 23 cents.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna shares surged 15.84% to $49.81, hitting a 52-week high of $50. The stock’s intraday low was $43.34. The shares shot up 4.4% to $52 in extended trading.

The company’s recent update on a cancer therapy study has fueled investor enthusiasm. The study, conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co, showed that adding Moderna’s intismeran autogene to KEYTRUDA significantly reduced the risk of recurrence or death in melanoma patients. The combination therapy demonstrated durable improvements in recurrence-free survival.

The Metals Company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC’s stock climbed 13.31% to $8.17, with an intraday high of $8.25 and a low of $7.25. In the after-hours trading, the stock shot up 9.4% to $8.94.

The company welcomed a new rule by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that modernizes regulations for deep seabed mining permits. This regulatory update aligns with TMC’s strategy and supports its transition from exploration to commercial production. The updated framework is designed to streamline the permitting process for responsible operators.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft’s stock fell 2.29% to $444.11, with an intraday high of $452.69 and a low of $438.68. The stock remains below its 52-week high of $555.45.

CEO Satya Nadella recently highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence delivering tangible benefits to maintain public trust. He emphasized that AI’s energy consumption must be justified by improvements in sectors like healthcare and education.

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid’s stock jumped 17.88% to $11.47, reaching an intraday high of $11.65 and a low of $9.93.

The luxury EV maker announced an expansion of its manufacturing partnership in Saudi Arabia, enhancing its growth outlook. The collaboration with Rockwell Automation will implement advanced manufacturing systems at Lucid’s plant in King Abdullah Economic City. This move is expected to provide real-time visibility and control over production lines.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that Intel stock has a Value in the 52nd percentile and Momentum in the 96th percentile. The stock checks out on Short, Medium and Long price trends.

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Photo Courtesy: Arsenii Palivoda on Shutterstock.com