Major U.S. indices closed mixed on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 0.07% to 47,850.94. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% to 6,857.12, and the Nasdaq added 0.2% to 23,505.13.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies’ stock rose by 1.82%, closing at $29.60. The stock reached an intraday high of $29.70 and a low of $28.48, with a 52-week range of $32.73 to $8.62. The stock fell nearly 6% to $27.83 in the after-hours trading.

SoFi announced a $1.5 billion common stock offering and gave underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 15% more shares. The company said the proceeds would strengthen its capital position, improve capital management flexibility and support growth initiatives. As of Sept. 30, SoFi held about $3.25 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Oklo’s stock surged by 15.59%, closing at $111.65. It hit an intraday high of $114.29 and a low of $94.60, with a 52-week range of $193.84 to $17.14. In the after-hours trading, Oklo stock declined by over 6% to $104.70.

Oklo shares fell in after-hours trading after the company filed to sell up to $1.5 billion in Class A common stock through an at-the-market offering. The drop followed a strong regular session gain driven by comments from Nvidia's CEO highlighting nuclear power as essential for AI data centers.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms’ stock increased by 3.43%, closing at $661.53. The stock reached an intraday high of $676.10 and a low of $660.05, with a 52-week range of $796.25 to $479.80.

Meta shares gained after reports said the company was preparing to cut metaverse spending by up to 30% in 2026, with layoffs possible as early as January. The metaverse division, which has lost over $70 billion since 2021, faced deeper reductions as Meta shifted resources toward AI. Meta also hired Apple design veteran Alan Dye as its new chief design officer.

Ulta Beauty’s stock fell by 1.94%, closing at $533.95. It reached an intraday high of $555.00 and a low of $530.09, with a 52-week range of $572.23 to $309.01. The stock shot up 5.9% to $565.51 in the after-hours session.

Ulta Beauty posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter results, with earnings of $5.14 per share and revenue rising to $2.86 billion. Net sales grew 12.9%, comparable sales were up 6.3%, and the company opened 28 new stores. Ulta also raised its full-year EPS and revenue forecasts for fiscal 2025.

BigBear.ai’s stock climbed by 15.27%, closing at $7.02. The stock reached an intraday high of $7.18 and a low of $6.05, with a 52-week range of $10.36 to $2.36. In extended trading, the stock fell 1% to $6.95.

The rise came amid the company’s support for the Washington Commanders’ charity initiative. BigBear.ai supported the Washington Commanders' "My Cause, My Cleats" charity campaign, with the team showcasing custom cleats during Sunday Night Football. Select pairs, including BigBear.ai's military-themed design, went up for auction on Dec. 1 to benefit various nonprofits, with BigBear.ai's cleats supporting the Fort Meade Alliance Foundation, according to a company statement.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Meta Platforms has Momentum in the 34th percentile. Here is how the stock ranks against its peers in the Magnificent 7.

