Ulta Stock Jumps After Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates: Details

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock climbed in Thursday's extended trading after the company released its Q3 earnings report, beating expectations on the top and bottom lines.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Ulta Beauty reported quarterly earnings of $5.14 per share, exceeding the analyst estimate of $4.54 by 13.27%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue of $2.858 billion beat the Street estimate of $2.72 billion. That’s up from revenue of $2.53 billion compared to the same period last year.

Ulta Beauty highlighted the following Q3 metrics:

Net sales increased 12.9% to $2.9 billion, compared to $2.5 billion in the prior year quarter.

Comparable sales increased 6.3%.

Gross profit increased 14.9% to $1.2 billion compared to $1 billion.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Ulta opened 28 new stores, remodeled 15 stores, and closed one store.

“Our third quarter results exceeded our expectations, reflecting the steady progress and momentum our team is building as we execute our Ulta Beauty Unleashed Strategy,” said Kecia Steelman, CEO of Ulta Beauty.

“Exciting assortment newness, improved in-store and digital experiences, and bold marketing efforts are resonating with our guests and drove strong sales results, market share gains, and growth across all categories and channels, with notable strength in ecommerce,” Steelman added.

Outlook: Ulta raised its fiscal 2025 GAAP EPS guidance to between $25.20 and $25.50, versus the $24.40 analyst estimate. Fiscal year revenue guidance was raised to approximately $12.3 billion, versus the $12.13 billion estimate.

ULTA Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Ulta Beauty stock climbed over 5% to $562 in Thursday's extended trading.

