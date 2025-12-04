SoFi Stock Stumbles After The Close: Here's Why

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares are sliding in Thursday’s after-hours session after the company announced a public offering.

SoFi Technologies stock is feeling bearish pressure. What’s behind SOFI decline?

What To Know: SoFi announced plans for a $1.5 billion offering of common stock after the market close on Thursday. The digital financial services provider expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day window to buy up to an additional 15% of shares being offered.

SoFi said the net proceeds from the offering are aimed at enhancing its capital position, increasing optionality, enabling further efficiency of capital management and funding growth and business opportunities.

SoFi had approximately $3.25 billion in total cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30.

SOFI Price Action: SoFi shares were down 5.74% in extended trading on Thursday, trading at $27.90 at publication time, according to Benzinga Pro.

