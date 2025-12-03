Nasdaq Gains Over 100 Points: Investor Sentiment Declines, Fear & Greed Index In 'Extreme Fear' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a slight increase in the overall fear level, while the index was in the “Extreme Fear” zone on Tuesday.

U.S. stocks settled higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points during the session, posting a modest rebound after Monday’s pullback as the global bond sell-off sparked by the Bank of Japan finally cooled.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) stock reached an 18-month high after the company crushed Street expectations and revived momentum across the broader chip space. Boeing Inc. (NYSE:BA) recorded its best day since April after its CFO projected higher 737 and 787 deliveries in 2026 and said free cash flow should turn positive next year, targeting “low single-digit billions” after roughly a $2 billion burn in 2025.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a negative note, with utilities, energy and materials stocks recording the biggest losses on Tuesday. However, industrials and information technology stocks closed the session higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by about 185 points to 47,474.46 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 gained 0.25% to 6,829.37, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.59% to 23,413.67 during Monday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) , Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) and Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 24.4, the index was in the “Extreme Fear” zone on Tuesday, versus a prior reading of 24.8.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

