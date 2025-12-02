Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Rise After Breaking 5-Day Winning Streak—MongoDB, CrowdStrike, American Eagle In Focus

U.S. stock futures rose on Tuesday after declining on Monday. Futures of major benchmark indices were higher.

On Monday, the month of December kicked off with benchmark indices declining after a five-day winning streak.

Meanwhile, the UK and the U.S. reached a landmark agreement to eliminate tariffs on British pharmaceutical products being exported to America. The U.S. has also pledged not to challenge the UK's pharmaceutical pricing practices in any sector investigations for the remainder of President Donald Trump‘s term.

The 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.09% and the two-year bond was at 3.53%. The CME Group's FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing an 87.2% likelihood of the Federal Reserve cutting the current interest rates during its December meeting.

Futures Change (+/-) Dow Jones 0.07% S&P 500 0.11% Nasdaq 100 0.20% Russell 2000 0.43%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) , which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, were higher in premarket on Tuesday. The SPY was up 0.12% at $681.08, while the QQQ advanced 0.19% to $618.35, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Stocks In Focus

MongoDB

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) surged 22.84% after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raising its FY26 guidance above estimates.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that MDB maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a strong growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) rose 1.08% as analysts expect it to post quarterly earnings at 94 cents per share on revenue of $1.21 billion after the closing bell.

CRWD maintained a weaker price trend over the long and medium terms, with a weaker trend in the short term. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) was up 1.36% as it is scheduled to release earnings after the closing bell. Analysts expect it to report earnings of $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings shows that AEO maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms with a poor quality. Additional information is available here.

Credo Technology Group Holding

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) jumped 17.84% after reporting upbeat second-quarter financial results and issuing strong third-quarter sales guidance. Credo said it sees third-quarter revenue in a range of $335 million to $345 million, versus the $247.04 million analyst estimate.

It maintained a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

Snowflake

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) climbed 4.01% after Director Benoit Dageville, also Founder and Chief Architect, sold approximately $6.24 million worth of shares on Nov. 28, 2025, for $249.65 apiece.

SNOW maintained a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor growth ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

Cues From Last Session

Energy and information technology stocks bucked the trend to close higher, while utilities, industrials, and health care stocks led the losses as most S&P 500 sectors finished negatively on Monday. Last week, the Dow had jumped over 3%, the S&P 500 surged nearly 4%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed more than 4%.

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite -0.38% 23,275.92 S&P 500 -0.53% 6,812.63 Dow Jones -0.90% 47,289.33 Russell 2000 -0.82% 2,469.13

Insights From Analysts

Based on the LPL Research outlook, the economic and market landscape for 2026 appears resilient, with the firm explicitly stating they do “not expect recession in 2026, providing a supportive backdrop for equities.”

This optimism is driven by expectations that “double-digit earnings growth is poised to continue,” bolstered by massive capital spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Additionally, the economy may benefit from “supportive monetary policy” as the Federal Reserve normalizes rates, alongside fiscal stimulus from the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA)”.

However, the path forward is not without risks. The report cautions that “midterm years have historically been volatile,” with political shifts potentially causing market drawdowns.

Furthermore, “geopolitical developments will be a defining force,” acting as a wildcard that could reshape supply chains and drive commodity fluctuations.

Despite these uncertainties, LPL advises investors to maintain perspective, reminding them that “volatility is a normal part of the stock market, even in good years,” and that staying focused on key drivers will be essential to navigating the year ahead.

See Also: How to Trade Futures

Upcoming Economic Data

Here's what investors will be keeping an eye on Tuesday;

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman will testify before the Committee on Financial Services, U.S. House of Representatives, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Commodities, Gold, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading lower in the early New York session by 0.15% to hover around $59.22 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar fell 0.98% to hover around $4,190.38 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $4,381.6 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.03% higher at the 99.4410 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 0.13% higher at $86,865.48 per coin.

Asian markets closed higher on Tuesday, except India’s NIFTY 50 and China’s CSI 300 indices. Japan's Nikkei 225, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, Australia's ASX 200, and South Korea's Kospi indices rose. European markets were also higher in early trade.

