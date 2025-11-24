FAA Warns Airlines Of Threats 'At All Altitudes' When Flying Over Venezuela, Urges Details Shared With The Agency 72 Hours Before Planned Flights

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned U.S. flight operators of potential risks when flying over the country of Venezuela as tensions rise between Washington and Caracas.

A Worsening Security Situation

In a note issued by the regulatory agency on Friday, the FAA warned airlines to exercise caution when flying through the country's airspace due to "the worsening security situation and heightened military activity" around Venezuela.

The FAA also urged airlines to provide an advance notice at least 72 hours before a planned flight with details. "Threats could pose a potential risk to aircraft at all altitudes," including the "arrival and departure phases" or "on the ground," the FAA said in the notice.

According to Reuters on Friday, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) said that it had stopped overflying Venezuela in October, while Delta Airlines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) also said that it doesn't fly over the country anymore.

Trump's Venezuela Strategy, Chuck Schumer Demands Senate Briefing

The news comes as former national security advisor to President Donald Trump, John Bolton, said that Trump has "put the gun on the table" in talks with Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, upping military pressure. The administration has targeted alleged Venezuelan drug boats carrying illegal drugs in international waters.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to brief the Senate on the situation with Venezuela by providing a classified briefing to lawmakers. "The last thing Americans want right now is another endless war," Schumer said.

Photo by Wenjie Zheng via Shutterstock