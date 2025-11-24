Broadcom, Alphabet, Sandisk, Novo Nordisk And Zoom: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

U.S. stock futures rose on Monday, building on Friday’s gains. Optimism is fueled by New York Fed President John Williams‘ suggestion that a December rate cut remains possible.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.44% to 46,448.27, the S&P 500 added 1.5% to 6,705.12, and the Nasdaq jumped 2.69% to 22,872.00.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom’s stock surged 11.10% to close at $377.96, reaching an intraday high of $382 and a low of $347.66. The stock’s 52-week high is $386.48, with a low of $138.10. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 1.49% to $383.60.

The semiconductor sector saw a boost as hopes for a December Fed rate cut lifted tech stocks. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller’s supportive comments further fueled the rally.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet’s Class C shares climbed 6.28% to close at $318.47, with an intraday high of $319.80 and a low of $309.40. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $319.80, with a low of $142.66. The stock gained 2.65% in the after-hours trading to $326.90.

The company’s Class A shares (NASDAQ:GOOGL) ended the day 6.3% higher at $318.58. The Class A stock gained 2.6% to $327 in extended trading.

Alphabet was reported to be in talks with Meta and other cloud clients to supply Google's AI TPU chips, signaling an escalation in its competition with Nvidia. Alphabet shares jumped to new highs, up about 2% after-hours, while Nvidia slipped roughly 2%. Google's stock has surged about 52% since mid-September, boosted by a strong reception to its Gemini 3 AI release.

SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK)

SanDisk’s stock rose 13.33% to $226.96, with a high of $228.18 and a low of $205.13. The stock’s 52-week high is $284.76, with a low of $27.90. The stock popped 7.29% to $243.50 in the after-hours trading.

Sandisk was added to the S&P 500, replacing Interpublic Group after its acquisition by Omnicom, with the change set for Nov. 28. PTC Therapeutics will replace Sandisk in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Sandisk had also reported strong fourth-quarter results on Nov. 6, beating revenue and EPS estimates for the eighth time in ten quarters.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk shares fell 5.58% to $44.97, with a high of $45.22 and a low of $43.08. The stock’s 52-week high is $112.52, with a low of $43.08. The shares rose 1.07% to $45.45 in extended trading.



Novo Nordisk reported that its 2-year evoke and evoke+ trials, involving 3,808 adults with early Alzheimer's, did not show semaglutide to be superior to placebo in slowing disease progression based on CDR-SB scores. The drug improved biomarkers but failed to translate those changes into clinical benefit. The company will discontinue the 1-year extension phase, though semaglutide remained safe and well-tolerated in patients aged 55–85.

Zoom Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom’s stock dipped slightly by 0.04% to close at $78.60 with an intraday high of $80.27 and a low of $78.59. The stock’s 52-week high is $92.80, with a low of $64.41. The stock popped 3.6% to $81.45 in the after-hours trading.

Zoom reported third-quarter revenue of $1.23 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share, beating forecasts of $1.21 billion and $1.44 per share, respectively, with enterprise revenue rising 6.1% year-over-year. The company ended the quarter with 4,363 large customers and generated $629.3 million in operating cash flow. Zoom also issued slightly higher fourth-quarter and full-year guidance, raising its fiscal 2026 revenue and earnings outlook.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that Google’s Class C shares have a Value in the 26th percentile. Here is how they compare against other Magnificent 7 stocks.

