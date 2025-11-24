Alphabet Stocks Hits New Highs As Meta Mulls Deploying Google AI Chips In Data Centers

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares are hitting new highs in Monday’s after-hours session following reports that Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) could use Google’s AI chips in its data centers.

What To Know: Alphabet’s Google is in talks with Meta and other cloud customers about a potential deal that would allow Meta to use Google AI chips in data centers as the company’s rivalry with NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) heats up, per The Information.

Alphabet shares hit new highs in after-hours trading on Monday, last up about 2% after closing the regular session up more than 6%.

The report indicates that Google is accelerating efforts to compete directly with Nvidia in the AI chip market. The company’s TPUs, or tensor processing units, are designed to optimize performance and cost for AI workloads from training to inference.

Nvidia shares were moving in the opposite direction, down about 2.05% in after-hours at last check, according to Benzinga Pro.

Alphabet shares have been on a tear in recent months, rallying approximately 52% since mid-September. The stock has soared in recent weeks amid the release of Gemini 3, which has received overwhelmingly positive feedback.

