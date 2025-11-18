Home Depot, Medtronic And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report quarterly earnings at $3.85 per share on revenue of $41.14 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Home Depot shares fell 0.4% to $356.70 in after-hours trading.

Helmerich and Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) reported a loss of 1 cent per share for the fourth quarter. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.012 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $973.678 million. Helmerich and Payne shares dipped 8.2% to $25.34 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) to post quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share on revenue of $8.87 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release its earnings before the market opens. Medtronic shares rose 0.1% to $96.29 in after-hours trading.

Akzo Nobel N.V. and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) agreed to combine in an all-stock merger of equals. Axalta Coating shares jumped 13.2% to $31.90 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Aecom (NYSE:ACM) to post quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion before the opening bell. Aecom shares gained 0.8% to $132.99 in after-hours trading.

