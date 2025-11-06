Cummins, Qualcomm And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report quarterly earnings at $4.81 per share on revenue of $7.97 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Cummins shares rose 2.4% to close at $439.18 on Wednesday.

(NYSE:CMI) to report quarterly earnings at $4.81 per share on revenue of $7.97 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Cummins shares rose 2.4% to close at $439.18 on Wednesday. Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) reported upbeat earnings for the fourth quarter on Wednesday after market close. The company said it expects first-quarter revenue to be in a range of $11.80 to $12.60 billion. The Street consensus estimate is $11.62 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company sees first-quarter earnings per share of $3.30 to $3.50, versus estimates of $3.31. Qualcomm shares fell 2.6% to $175.01 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ:HOOD) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Robinhood shares fell 2.1% to $139.55 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to post quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $14.73 billion before the opening bell. ConocoPhillips shares gained 0.9% to $88.47 in after-hours trading.

