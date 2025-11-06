cummins logo on building
November 6, 2025

Cummins, Qualcomm And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report quarterly earnings at $4.81 per share on revenue of $7.97 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Cummins shares rose 2.4% to close at $439.18 on Wednesday.
  • Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) reported upbeat earnings for the fourth quarter on Wednesday after market close. The company said it expects first-quarter revenue to be in a range of $11.80 to $12.60 billion. The Street consensus estimate is $11.62 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company sees first-quarter earnings per share of $3.30 to $3.50, versus estimates of $3.31. Qualcomm shares fell 2.6% to $175.01 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) to post quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release its earnings after the market closes. Airbnb shares rose 0.1% to $122.55 in after-hours trading.

  • Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Robinhood shares fell 2.1% to $139.55 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to post quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $14.73 billion before the opening bell. ConocoPhillips shares gained 0.9% to $88.47 in after-hours trading.

