Apple logo at the Apple Wangfujing Store in Beijing, China.
October 30, 2025 2:40 AM 2 min read

Apple, Amazon And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $177.74 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Amazon shares fell 0.6% to $228.91 in after-hours trading.
  • Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter after the market closed on Wednesday. Google’s parent company posted third-quarter revenue of $102.35 billion, beating analyst estimates of $99.64 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter earnings of $2.87 per share, beating estimates of $2.33 per share. Alphabet shares jumped 6.7% to $293.69 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to post quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $102.17 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares rose 0.5% to $270.91 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported upbeat first-quarter financial results on Wednesday after market close. The company said it sees second-quarter sales of $79.50 billion to $80.60 billion, versus market estimates of $79.95 billion. Microsoft shares fell 4% to $519.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) posted upbeat earnings for the third quarter on Wednesday. The company said it sees fourth-quarter revenue in a range of $56 billion to $59 billion, versus the $57.21 billion analyst estimate. Meta also increased its FY25 capital expenditure guidance. Meta shares dipped 7.4% to $696.30 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$270.910.71%
Overview
AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$228.91-0.15%
GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$293.699.41%
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$293.019.55%
META Logo
METAMeta Platforms Inc
$696.30-7.34%
MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$519.99-4.07%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved