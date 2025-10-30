Apple, Amazon And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $177.74 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Amazon shares fell 0.6% to $228.91 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ:AMZN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $177.74 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Amazon shares fell 0.6% to $228.91 in after-hours trading. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter after the market closed on Wednesday. Google’s parent company posted third-quarter revenue of $102.35 billion, beating analyst estimates of $99.64 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter earnings of $2.87 per share, beating estimates of $2.33 per share. Alphabet shares jumped 6.7% to $293.69 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter after the market closed on Wednesday. Google’s parent company posted third-quarter revenue of $102.35 billion, beating analyst estimates of $99.64 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter earnings of $2.87 per share, beating estimates of $2.33 per share. Alphabet shares jumped 6.7% to $293.69 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to post quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $102.17 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares rose 0.5% to $270.91 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported upbeat first-quarter financial results on Wednesday after market close. The company said it sees second-quarter sales of $79.50 billion to $80.60 billion, versus market estimates of $79.95 billion. Microsoft shares fell 4% to $519.99 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ:MSFT) reported upbeat first-quarter financial results on Wednesday after market close. The company said it sees second-quarter sales of $79.50 billion to $80.60 billion, versus market estimates of $79.95 billion. Microsoft shares fell 4% to $519.99 in the after-hours trading session. Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) posted upbeat earnings for the third quarter on Wednesday. The company said it sees fourth-quarter revenue in a range of $56 billion to $59 billion, versus the $57.21 billion analyst estimate. Meta also increased its FY25 capital expenditure guidance. Meta shares dipped 7.4% to $696.30 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock