Jim Cramer Hails 'Nice Win' As AMD Inks $1 Billion AI Deal With US Department Of Energy

CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ host Jim Cramer on Tuesday hailed a "nice win" for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) after the chipmaker secured a $1 billion partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy.

Cramer On AMD’s Order Win With Energy Department

The deal, aimed at cementing America's technological leadership, will involve AMD developing two next-generation, AI-powered supercomputers to tackle complex challenges in science and national security.

The partnership underscores a massive industry push to meet the surging demand for AI and high-performance computing (HPC). In his social media post on X, Cramer, who praised the AMD deal, also pointed to the intense competition in the sector.

“Big GTC conference in Washington with NVDA,” Cramer wrote, referring to AMD rival Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA). “Remains the major chord.”

Nvidia recently launched its own compact DGX Spark personal AI supercomputer, aiming to bring data center-level power to desktops as the AI computing boom continues.

See Also: US Taps AMD For Supercomputers That Could Change Energy And Medicine Forever

Next-Generation Systems To Be Developed By AMD

The first one out of the two systems that the initiative will deliver is named “Lux,” which is slated to come online within the next six months.

It will integrate AMD's MI355X artificial intelligence chips and is being co-developed by AMD, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE:HPE), Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL), and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

AMD CEO Lisa Su called the Lux deployment the fastest large-scale deployment she has seen in her career. ORNL Director Stephen Streiffer noted that Lux will deliver approximately three times the AI capacity of current supercomputers.

According to Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Su, the machines will have the capability to advance nuclear energy research, help develop new cancer treatments, and enhance the nation's security infrastructure.

A second, more advanced system, “Discovery,” is expected to be completed in 2028 using AMD's future MI430 AI chips.

AMD Skyrockets Over 115% In 2025

Shares of AMD were trading 0.70% lower in premarket on Tuesday after closing 2.67% higher at $259.67 per share on Monday. The stock has advanced 115.26% on a year-to-date basis and 62.37% over the year.

AMD maintained a stronger price trend over short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

On Tuesday, the futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices were mixed.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the S&P 500 index ended 1.23% higher at 6,875.16, whereas the Nasdaq 100 index rose 1.83% to 25,821.54. On the other hand, Dow Jones advanced 0.71% to end at 47,544.59.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

