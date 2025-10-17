Nine Years After Delivering 1st DGX, Nvidia's Jensen Huang Hand-Delivers New DGX Spark To Elon Musk

Nine years after gifting Elon Musk the first DGX AI supercomputer, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang personally delivered the company's latest innovation — the DGX Spark, dubbed the "world's smallest AI supercomputer" — to Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO at SpaceX's Starbase facility in Texas.

A Full-Circle Moment Between Two AI Pioneers

In a video shared by Nvidia, Huang and Musk reminisced about the early days of artificial intelligence while standing inside SpaceX's rocket factory.

"Is this your office?" Huang asked. "This is the rocket factory," Musk replied.

Huang then quipped, "I just want everyone in the world to hear that you said I build bigger things than you do." Musk laughed, agreeing: "You do. The data centers are enormous."

Huang recalled unveiling the first DGX supercomputer in 2016. "It was just crickets," he said, before adding, "except for one person — and it was you."

"This is the new DGX Spark," Huang continued. "Five times the computational power of DGX-1 — and it runs at just 40 watts." Musk replied, "Wow."

Huang also saw his first “rocket launch” during the visit. “It’s just incredible,” he stated.

Nvidia's DGX Spark: A Supercomputer That Fits On a Desk

The DGX Spark, priced at $3,999, delivers up to one petaflop of AI performance using Nvidia's GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip.

It comes with 128GB of unified memory, NVLink-C2C connectivity, and NVMe storage, enabling developers to run AI workloads locally.

Huang said the product carries the same mission as the DGX-1 — to democratize access to supercomputing.

The DGX Spark officially launched on Oct. 15. The release comes amid surging global demand for AI hardware. Nvidia's market cap now exceeds $4.4 trillion and Huang has projected $500 billion in annual AI data center spending by 2030.

