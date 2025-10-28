Visa, PayPal And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $20.83 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. UPS shares rose 0.7% to $89.80 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE:WM) posted weaker-than-expected results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Monday. Waste Management shares fell 3.4% to $206.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to post quarterly earnings of $2.97 per share on revenue of $10.61 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Visa shares rose 0.3% to $348.80 in after-hours trading.

Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter after Monday’s closing bell. Nucor reported quarterly earnings of $2.63 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $2.25 per share. Quarterly revenue came in at $8.52 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. Nucor said that it expects earnings in the fourth quarter to be lower than third-quarter earnings. Nucor shares slipped 0.6% to $143.24 in the after-hours trading session.

