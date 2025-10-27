Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Defensive Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer staples sector.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dividend Yield: 6.34%

Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $28 to $29 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $32 to $31 on Feb. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

On Oct. 22, Kraft Heinz announced three new members of its board of directors.

General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS)

Dividend Yield: 5.15%

Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $49 to $48 on Sept. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $68 to $63 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%

On Oct. 14, General Mills reaffirmed long-term growth targets and fiscal 2026 financial outlook at investor day.

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT)

Dividend Yield: 4.84%

Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $103 to $100 on Oct. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $115 to $108 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Target plans to cut around 1,800 corporate roles as the retailer looks to get back to growth, according to several media reports citing an internal memo sent on Thursday.

