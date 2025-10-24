intel sign on building
Procter & Gamble, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $22.17 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Procter & Gamble shares rose 0.8% to $153.49 in after-hours trading.
  • Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) reported stronger-than-expected financial results for the third quarter on Thursday. Intel reported third-quarter revenue of $13.65 billion, beating analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. The chipmaker reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share, beating estimates of one cent per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Intel shares gained 7.7% to $41.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) to post quarterly earnings of $3.70 per share on revenue of $12.57 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. General Dynamics shares rose 1% to $345.00 in after-hours trading.

  • Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK) posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings after Thursday’s closing bell. Deckers said it sees fiscal GAAP EPS of $6.30 to $6.39, versus the $6.28 estimate, and revenue of $5.35 billion, versus the $5.45 billion analyst estimate. Deckers Outdoor shares fell 12.3% to $89.91 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (NYSE:BAH) to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion before the opening bell. Booz Allen Hamilton shares slipped 0.3% to $100.00 in after-hours trading.

