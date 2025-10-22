Major U.S. indices closed lower on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.7% at 46,590.41, the S&P 500 declining 0.5% to 6,699.40, and the Nasdaq shedding 0.9% to finish at 22,740.39.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla’s stock fell by 0.82%, closing at $438.97. The stock reached an intraday high of $445.54 and a low of $429, with a 52-week range between $212.11 and $488.54. In the after-hours trading, the shares fell 3.8% to $422.27.

The electric vehicle giant reported a 12% year-over-year revenue increase to $28.095 billion in its third-quarter earnings, surpassing the consensus estimate of $26.239 billion. Tesla’s record EV deliveries and AI ambitions were highlighted, despite a drop in profits.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM)

IBM shares rose by 1.94%, closing at $287.51. The stock’s intraday high was $289.17, with a low of $281.35, and a 52-week range from $203.51 to $301.04. In the after-hours trading, the shares slipped 6.45% to $268.97.



IBM reported a 9% increase in third-quarter revenue to $16.33 billion, beating estimates of $16.09 billion. Despite this, the stock slipped slightly even as the tech giant reported strong AI-related demand and raised guidance.

QuantumScape Corp. (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape’s stock plunged by 12.50%, closing at $13.58. The stock hit an intraday high of $15.40 and a low of $13.09, with a 52-week range of $3.40 to $19.07. The shares rose 10.3% to $14.98 in the after-hours trading.

The company reported a third-quarter loss of 18 cents per share, beating expectations of a 21-cent loss. Despite the loss, QuantumScape’s liquidity remains strong, with a cash runway extending through the decade.

Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research saw its stock decline by 2.61%, closing at $141.25. The stock’s intraday high was $145.75, with a low of $136.86, and a 52-week range from $56.32 to $153.70.



The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share, surpassing the $1.22 estimate. Lam Research’s earnings beat expectations, yet the stock faced downward pressure. Lam's innovations are helping our customers address major AI-driven semiconductor manufacturing inflections," said Tim Archer, CEO of Lam Research.

Nuburu’s stock surged by 24.34%, closing at $0.36. The stock reached an intraday high of $0.42 and a low of $0.30, with a 52-week range between $0.12 and $0.99. The stock saw an uptick of 4.14% to $0.38 in the after-hours session.

The industrial blue laser developer announced a strategic framework agreement with Nuburu Defense LLC and Maddox Defense Incorporated, driving the stock higher.

