Lam Research Beats Q1 Earnings Estimates: Details

Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) released its first-quarter earnings report after Wednesday's closing bell.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Lam Research reported quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $1.22, according to Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue of $5.32 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $5.23 billion and was up from revenue of $4.16 billion from the same period last year.

“Lam’s innovations are helping our customers address major AI-driven semiconductor manufacturing inflections,” said Tim Archer, Lam Research CEO.

“We are executing well in an environment of tremendous opportunity, and with our expanding portfolio of products and solutions across critical device segments, we are strongly positioned for continued growth,” Archer added.

LRCX Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Lam Research stock was up 2.83% at $145.25 in Wednesday's extended trading.

