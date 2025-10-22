Tesla Q3 Highlights: Record EV Deliveries, Falling Profits, AI Ambitions Ahead

Electric vehicle company Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported third-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday.

Here are the key highlights.

What Happened: Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $28.095 billion, up 12% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $26.239 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This marked the first revenue beat compared to consensus estimates by the company after four straight misses.

Automotive revenue was $21.21 billion in the quarter, up 6% year-over-year.

Revenue growth was aided by increases in delivery, energy, and services, and hindered by lower regulatory credit revenue.

Tesla reported third-quarter earnings per share of 50 cents, missing a Street consensus estimate of 54 cents per share. This was the fourth straight miss for earnings per share by Tesla.

Operating income fell 40% year-over-year to $1.6 billion in the third quarter, with the company reporting an operating margin of 5.8%.

Tesla previously reported third-quarter deliveries of 497,099, a new company record. The company also reported third-quarter production of 447,450 vehicles.

The company said record deliveries came with growth across all regions.

Energy storage was also a record in the third quarter with 12.5 GWh storage deployed.

Tesla ended the quarter with 7,753 Supercharger locations, up 16% year-over-year. The company ended the quarter with 73,817 Super charger connectors.

The company had $1.315 billion in digital assets on the balance sheet at the end of the quarter, likely made up of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holdings. This marked an increased value from $1.235 billion reported in the second quarter.

Tesla ended the quarter with $41.6 billion in cash.

What's Next: Tesla said it will continue to launch products that excited customers including the Model YL, Model Y Performance and the new affordable Model 3 and Model Y Standard vehicles.

"We believe our scale and cost structure will enable us to navigate the shifting market dynamics across the globe more efficiently than our peers, with advances in AI making our products the most compelling in the market," the company said.

Tesla said it is focused on long-term growth and value creation, which comes in the face of tariffs and shifting trade policies.

The company said it has sufficient liquidity to fund its product roadmap and for long-term capacity expansion plans.

Tesla said the Cybercab, Tesla Semi and Megapack 3 are all on schedule for volume production in 2026. The company also said its Optimus Bot has first generation production lines being installed ahead of anticipated volume production.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla stock is down 1.1% to $434.20 in after-hours trading Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $212.11 to $488.54

