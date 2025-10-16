Charles Schwab, J B Hunt Transport And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $5.99 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Charles Schwab shares gained 1.8% to $96.01 in after-hours trading.

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales results. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.47. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.05 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt shares jumped 12.4% to $156.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to post quarterly earnings at $6.29 per share on revenue of $11.81 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Travelers shares fell 2.3% to close at $269.45 on Wednesday.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) reported a 39.1% surge in its profit for the third quarter, also beating market expectations. TSMC shares gained 0.7% to $306.69 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect US Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $7.16 billion before the opening bell. US Bancorp shares gained 0.8% to $46.82 in after-hours trading.

