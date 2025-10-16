A magnifying glass focuses on the Charles Schwab logo on a computer screen.
October 16, 2025 3:18 AM 1 min read

Charles Schwab, J B Hunt Transport And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $5.99 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Charles Schwab shares gained 1.8% to $96.01 in after-hours trading.
  • J B Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales results. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.47.  Quarterly revenue came in at $3.05 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt shares jumped 12.4% to $156.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to post quarterly earnings at $6.29 per share on revenue of $11.81 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Travelers shares fell 2.3% to close at $269.45 on Wednesday.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) reported a 39.1% surge in its profit for the third quarter, also beating market expectations. TSMC shares gained 0.7% to $306.69 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect US Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $7.16 billion before the opening bell. US Bancorp shares gained 0.8% to $46.82 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
SCHW Logo
SCHWCharles Schwab Corp
$96.012.81%
Overview
JBHT Logo
JBHTJB Hunt Transport Services Inc
$156.1012.0%
TRV Logo
TRVThe Travelers Companies Inc
$269.45-2.25%
TSM Logo
TSMTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
$306.693.63%
USB Logo
USBU.S. Bancorp
$46.82-0.57%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved