These 3 Beaten-Down Oil Stocks Could Make A Big Comeback

Three Oil & Gas equipment stocks surged into the top decile of the value rankings this week, marking a notable shift in investor sentiment toward undervalued industrial players.

3 Oil & Gas Equipment Stocks In Focus

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA), Nov Inc. (NYSE:NOV), and Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) all advanced steadily in their value percentile scores, underscoring renewed interest in the sector's improving fundamentals and discounted valuations.

North American Construction Group

NOA rose to an 89.48 value percentile. This steady improvement signals increasing relative value compared with sector peers. As a major contractor serving the energy and mining industries, NOA benefits from capital expenditure recovery in resource projects.

The stock was down 33.66% year-to-date and declined 17.52% over the past year.

It maintains a stronger price trend over the short term but a weaker trend in the medium and long terms, with a moderate growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Nov

NOV, a global leader in oilfield equipment manufacturing, recorded a 0.78-point week-on-week rise in its value percentile, moving from 89.76 to 90.54. Its broad portfolio across drilling and completion technologies has positioned it to capture demand as global exploration spending revives.

Lower by 14.63% YTD, the stock declined 19.96% over the year.

It had a weaker price over the short, medium, and long terms, with a moderate growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

See Also: As Gold Nears $4,200 Mark, These Two Miners Are Quietly Upgrading Their Game

Ranger Energy Services

RNGR moved to 89.79th value percentile this week. Specializing in well service and completion operations, Ranger's improved ranking highlights its operational leverage in an upturn.

The stock was down 22.43% year-to-date and advanced 3.43% over a year.

It maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a robust growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Understanding Value Rankings

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Ranking descriptions, the value score is a percentile-ranked composite measure comparing a stock's market price to its financial fundamentals—such as assets, sales, earnings, and operating performance.

The percentile system places stocks relative to peers, meaning higher values denote greater relative undervaluation. The week-on-week climb of these three players demonstrates enhanced comparative worth amid stabilizing commodity prices and demand dynamics.

Price Action

The S&P 500 index ended 0.16% lower at 6,644.31 on Tuesday, whereas the Nasdaq 100 index declined 0.69% to 24,579.32. On the other hand, Dow Jones gained 0.44% to 46,270.46.

On Wednesday, the futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading higher.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock