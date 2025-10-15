These 3 Beaten-Down Oil Stocks Could Make A Big Comeback

Three Oil & Gas equipment stocks surged into the top decile of the value rankings this week, marking a notable shift in investor sentiment toward undervalued industrial players.
3 Oil & Gas Equipment Stocks In Focus
North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA), Nov Inc. (NYSE:NOV), and Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) all advanced steadily in their value percentile scores, underscoring renewed interest in the sector's improving fundamentals and discounted valuations.
North American Construction Group
- NOA rose to an 89.48 value percentile. This steady improvement signals increasing relative value compared with sector peers. As a major contractor serving the energy and mining industries, NOA benefits from capital expenditure recovery in resource projects.
- The stock was down 33.66% year-to-date and declined 17.52% over the past year.
- It maintains a stronger price trend over the short term but a weaker trend in the medium and long terms, with a moderate growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.
Nov
- NOV, a global leader in oilfield equipment manufacturing, recorded a 0.78-point week-on-week rise in its value percentile, moving from 89.76 to 90.54. Its broad portfolio across drilling and completion technologies has positioned it to capture demand as global exploration spending revives.
- Lower by 14.63% YTD, the stock declined 19.96% over the year.
- It had a weaker price over the short, medium, and long terms, with a moderate growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.
Ranger Energy Services
- RNGR moved to 89.79th value percentile this week. Specializing in well service and completion operations, Ranger's improved ranking highlights its operational leverage in an upturn.
- The stock was down 22.43% year-to-date and advanced 3.43% over a year.
- It maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a robust growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.
Understanding Value Rankings
According to Benzinga Edge Stock Ranking descriptions, the value score is a percentile-ranked composite measure comparing a stock's market price to its financial fundamentals—such as assets, sales, earnings, and operating performance.
The percentile system places stocks relative to peers, meaning higher values denote greater relative undervaluation. The week-on-week climb of these three players demonstrates enhanced comparative worth amid stabilizing commodity prices and demand dynamics.
Price Action
The S&P 500 index ended 0.16% lower at 6,644.31 on Tuesday, whereas the Nasdaq 100 index declined 0.69% to 24,579.32. On the other hand, Dow Jones gained 0.44% to 46,270.46.
On Wednesday, the futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading higher.
