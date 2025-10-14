As Gold Nears $4,200 Mark, These Two Miners Are Quietly Upgrading Their Game

As gold prices approach the unprecedented $4,200 mark, two mid-tier gold mining companies, Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) and SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM), are not just riding the commodity rally; they are also showing notable improvement in their operational quality.

2 Stocks Rise To Top Tier Ranking

Recent data from Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings highlights a week-on-week shift in their quality percentile, reinforcing the case for investors looking for gold equities with strengthening fundamentals.

Iamgold

According to the latest report, IAG's quality percentile rose from 89.93 to 91.00, marking a 1.07 week-on-week improvement.

The stock was up 142.83% year-to-date and advanced 184.07% over a year.

It maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a robust growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

SSR Mining

SSR Mining displayed slightly more momentum in quality, improving from 88.24 to 89.33, a gain of 1.09 over the week.​

Higher by 227.58% YTD, the stock advanced 309.76% over the year.

It had a stronger price over the short, medium, and long terms, with a moderate value ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Understanding Quality Rankings

Quality ranking, as outlined in the report's descriptions, is a sophisticated percentile-based metric that weighs multiple historical and fundamental factors: profitability, balance sheet strength, and peer-relative performance. This holistic view means that a move into the top decile is not merely a short-term quirk but a testament to consistent operational upgrades and resilience.

Price Action

Gold prices were 0.49% higher at $4,130.71 per ounce as of the publication of this article. It has gained 55.78% over the year and 28.61% over the last six months.

With gold breaching record highs, the operational quality of miners becomes critically important for capital discipline and long-term returns.

On Monday, the S&P 500 index ended 1.56% higher at 6,654.72, whereas the Nasdaq 100 index advanced 2.18% to 24,750.25. Dow Jones also gained 1.29% to 46,067.58.

The futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading lower on Tuesday.

