Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Analysts are expecting JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to post quarterly earnings at $4.84 per share on revenue of $45.39 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. JPMorgan shares rose 1.2% to $311.80 in after-hours trading.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) entered into a definitive agreement to sell a majority stake in Indian Motorcycle to an independent private equity firm, Carolwood LP. The transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, will allow Polaris to focus on the most attractive areas of its business for profitable growth. Polaris shares surged 11.1% to $68.19 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $21.09 billion before the opening bell. Citigroup shares gained 0.9% to $97.00 in after-hours trading.

