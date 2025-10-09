PepsiCo logo on smartphone screen colorful background.
October 9, 2025 2:18 AM 1 min read

PepsiCo, Delta Air Lines And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to post quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $23.83 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. PepsiCo shares rose 0.1% to $139.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) reported net sales of $26.58 billion for the retail month of September, which includes the five weeks ended Oct. 5. Net sales for the month were up 8% on a year-over-year basis. The membership-based retailer said total company comparable sales were up 5.7% year-over-year last month. Costco shares gained 1.5% to $928.75 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to post quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $15.04 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares gained 1% to $57.70 in after-hours trading.

  • Turn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TTRX) shares rose sharply after the market closed on Wednesday, closing at $16.40. The clinical-stage biotechnology company commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Wednesday. Turn Therapeutics shares surged 134.3% to $16.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to post quarterly earnings at 31 cents per share on revenue of $1.50 billion after the closing bell. Levi Strauss shares rose 0.3% to $24.74 in after-hours trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

