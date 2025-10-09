PepsiCo, Delta Air Lines And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to post quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $23.83 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. PepsiCo shares rose 0.1% to $139.00 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ:PEP) to post quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $23.83 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. PepsiCo shares rose 0.1% to $139.00 in after-hours trading. Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) reported net sales of $26.58 billion for the retail month of September, which includes the five weeks ended Oct. 5. Net sales for the month were up 8% on a year-over-year basis. The membership-based retailer said total company comparable sales were up 5.7% year-over-year last month. Costco shares gained 1.5% to $928.75 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ:COST) reported net sales of $26.58 billion for the retail month of September, which includes the five weeks ended Oct. 5. Net sales for the month were up 8% on a year-over-year basis. The membership-based retailer said total company comparable sales were up 5.7% year-over-year last month. Costco shares gained 1.5% to $928.75 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to post quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $15.04 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares gained 1% to $57.70 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Turn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TTRX) shares rose sharply after the market closed on Wednesday, closing at $16.40. The clinical-stage biotechnology company commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Wednesday. Turn Therapeutics shares surged 134.3% to $16.40 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ:TTRX) shares rose sharply after the market closed on Wednesday, closing at $16.40. The clinical-stage biotechnology company commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Wednesday. Turn Therapeutics shares surged 134.3% to $16.40 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to post quarterly earnings at 31 cents per share on revenue of $1.50 billion after the closing bell. Levi Strauss shares rose 0.3% to $24.74 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock