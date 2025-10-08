What's Behind AlphaTON Capital's 123% After-Hours Spike?

AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ATON) shares surged in after-hours trading on Tuesday, jumping 123.12% from the regular session close of $5.58 to $12.45. This $6.87 rise more than doubled the stock's price after the market closed.

According to Benzinga Pro data, ATON ended Tuesday's regular trading session down 3.57%.

Focus on Secure Digital Communication

At a recent Nasdaq fireside chat hosted by IPO Edge at Nasdaq MarketSite, AlphaTON Chief Investment Officer Enzo Villani highlighted the company's push for secure communication on the Telegram blockchain to protect user privacy, especially during sensitive interactions.

The discussion, led by Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone, also covered AlphaTON's digital treasury strategy using Toncoin (CRYPTO: TON).

Villani noted, "When it comes to serious matters, you need the kind of secure framework we're building," adding that the goal is to eliminate the need for users to receive breach notifications altogether, according to a report by CorpGov.

Villani further explained that while apps like Telegram and WhatsApp work for casual messaging, serious matters demand a more secure platform to prevent risks such as password breaches and data leaks.

SEC Filing Discloses Share Issuance

On Tuesday, the digital asset treasury company filed a Securities and Exchange Commission Form D, revealing it issued 160,000 ordinary shares as partial payment for a treasury management agreement.

The filing, signed by Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Andrea Park, notes that these shares are subject to vesting conditions.

Filing Details

The equity issuance was made under the Rule 506(b) exemption of Regulation D and involved a single accredited investor. According to the SEC filing, the initial sale occurred on Sep. 25.

The executive team of the British Virgin Islands-incorporated company includes CEO and Director Brittany Kaiser, CIO and Executive Chairman Enzo Villani, and Chief Scientific Officer Robert Kramer, according to the filing. Andrea Park serves as CFO, with Yury Mitin as Chief Business Development Officer.

The board of directors also features Michael Terpin, Steven Mintz, and Alexander Pickett.

Trading Metrics

AlphaTON Capital has dropped 24.29% over the past year but has gained 7.93% so far in 2025. Shares have traded between $2.95 and $15.82, with an average volume of 83,690 shares.

The company's market capitalization is $12.71 million.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that ATON has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

