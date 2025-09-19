Brera Holdings Becomes 'Solmate,' Records 225% Jump After Announcing Solana Treasury Strategy — Rally Simmers Down After Hours

Brera Holdings PLC BREA shares retraced in Thursday's after-hours trading after rallying by triple digits during the regular session.

Solana Treasury Play Pushes Stock To The Moon

The stock fell 11.05% after-hours, a slight pullback from the threefold surge earlier in the day.

Brera Holdings shares jumped to an intraday high of $52.95, representing a 592% increase from the previous day’s closing.

The rally comes after the Ireland-based company rebranded to Solmate, a Solana SOL/USD-focused cryptocurrency treasury company, following an oversubscribed $300 million private investment in public equity offering.

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest backed the offering and scooped up 6,500,001 shares of the company, worth $161.85 million, through its ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SOL was exchanging hands at $247.16, up 0.67% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Brera shares plunged 11.05% in after-hours trading after closing 225.49% higher at $24.90 during Thursday’s regular trading session. The stock has gained over 280% in the last month.

