Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) and DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) announced a new multi-year partnership on Monday to enhance advertising opportunities across DoorDash’s marketplace with grocery, convenience, and other non-restaurant retail sectors.

Under the agreement, Criteo will act as an extension of DoorDash’s U.S. ad sales team, working directly with brands and agencies to scale media placements across DoorDash’s platform. The companies also plan to explore deeper integration of their advertising technologies over time.

The partnership aims to capitalize on the rapid growth of retail media, one of the fastest-expanding segments in digital advertising, by offering brands new ways to reach consumers closer to the point of purchase.

Also Read: Doordash CEO Tony Xu Opens Up About The ‘Pain And Suffering’ In Developing Autonomous Delivery Tech

Advertisers working with Criteo will gain access to DoorDash’s ad formats, including on-site video, display banners, Sponsored Product, and Sponsored Brands, as well as off-site channels such as display, video, search, and social.

Stephen Howard-Sarin, Managing Director, Retail Media Americas at Criteo, said, “This is an exciting moment for Criteo, DoorDash, and the advertisers and retailers we serve. Delivery is the most important new path in the CPG consumer journey, and DoorDash has become a must-buy destination for convenience, grocery and alcohol brands”.

“Our partnership will help advertisers reach consumers more effectively, drive measurable sales, influence incremental trips, and defragment retail media buying between delivery marketplace and retailer sites,” he added.

John Roswech, Head of Business for Symbiosys at DoorDash, stated, “We’re building an ad platform that lets every business grow on DoorDash and beyond. We chose Criteo for its strong brand and agency relationships across grocery, convenience, and other retail categories. Together, we’re expanding opportunities for brands to engage our customers at relevant moments.”

Price Action: CRTO shares were trading higher by 2.78% to $22.15, while DASH shares were trading higher by 0.53% to $272.67 premarket at last check Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Diego Thomazini via Shutterstock