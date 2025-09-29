4 Biotechnology Stocks That Outshine In Momentum Amid Strong Technicals

Four biotechnology stocks have surged into the top 10th percentile for momentum ranking, demonstrating remarkable week-on-week technical strength and strong price action.

Spotlight On 4 Biotech Stocks

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR), Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB), Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA), and Corcept Therapeutics Inc.‘s (NASDAQ: CORT) momentum percentile jumps make them stand out in the healthcare sector, particularly within the highly competitive biotech space.

What Does Momentum Ranking Mean?

Momentum percentile, as defined by Benzinga Edge’s Stock Ranking, measures a stock's relative strength and recent price performance compared to its peers. A rapid rise in this ranking indicates increasing investor interest and robust technical behavior.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

ARWR momentum percentile soared from 89.87 to the 93.79th percentile, delivering a week-on-week gain of 3.92 percentage points. This underscores exceptionally strong price action, positioning the stock ahead of most biotech rivals in terms of recent performance.

The stock has risen by 66.92% year-to-date and 69.33% over a year.

It maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long term. Additional performance details are available here.

Assembly Biosciences

ASMB moved from 87.58 to 93.13rd percentile, posting a notable 5.55 percentage point increase. Such a leap highlights a powerful shift in buying sentiment, likely propelled by encouraging news or technical breakouts

Higher by 43.85% YTD, the stock was up 62.95% over the year.

This stock maintained a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Atara Biotherapeutics

ATRA climbed from 88.24 to the 92.76th percentile, translating to a weekly gain of 4.52 percentage points. This swift move into the momentum elite reflects a decisive turnaround, with strong chart patterns signaling bullish conviction among traders.

The stock declined 2.97% YTD and advanced 69.00% over the year.

It had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a moderate value ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Corcept Therapeutics

CORT advanced from 88.05 to the 90.50th percentile, achieving a week-on-week improvement of 2.45 percentage points. While the rise is subtler relative to its peers, it still reflects meaningful underlying strength and positive institutional flows.

The stock has risen by 67.84% year-to-date and 81.22% over a year.

It maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long term, with a relatively moderate quality ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Joining the top decile for momentum ranking means these four biotech stocks are outperforming 90% of all tracked stocks in terms of price appreciation and volatility-adjusted returns.

Such technical momentum not only captures short-term trading interest but also often precedes further upside, as institutional and algorithmic investors seek exposure to top-ranking names.

Price Action

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ: QQQ), which track the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices, respectively, rose in premarket on Monday. The SPY was up 0.51% at $665.22, while the QQQ rose 0.67% to $599.98, according to Benzinga Pro data.

