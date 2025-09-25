Accenture, Stitch Fix And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Costco Wholesale Corporation COST to report quarterly earnings at $5.80 per share on revenue of $86.11 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Costco shares gained 0.1% to $946.00 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $5.80 per share on revenue of $86.11 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Costco shares gained 0.1% to $946.00 in after-hours trading. Stitch Fix Inc SFIX reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and issued FY2026 guidance above estimates. Stitch Fix shares fell 6.6% to $5.27 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and issued FY2026 guidance above estimates. Stitch Fix shares fell 6.6% to $5.27 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Accenture Plc ACN to post earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $17.36 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Accenture shares gained 0.5% to $240.25 in after-hours trading.

PepGen Inc. PEPG announced the launch of an underwritten public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants. PepGen shares jumped 119.6% to $5.84 in the after-hours trading session.

announced the launch of an underwritten public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants. PepGen shares jumped 119.6% to $5.84 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Jabil Inc JBL to post quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $7.59 billion before the opening bell. Jabil shares gained 0.5% to $226.39 in after-hours trading.

