September 25, 2025 5:26 AM 1 min read

Accenture, Stitch Fix And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Costco Wholesale Corporation COST to report quarterly earnings at $5.80 per share on revenue of $86.11 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Costco shares gained 0.1% to $946.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Stitch Fix Inc SFIX reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and issued FY2026 guidance above estimates. Stitch Fix shares fell 6.6% to $5.27 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Accenture Plc ACN to post earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $17.36 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Accenture shares gained 0.5% to $240.25 in after-hours trading.

  • PepGen Inc. PEPG announced the launch of an underwritten public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants. PepGen shares jumped 119.6% to $5.84 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Jabil Inc JBL to post quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $7.59 billion before the opening bell. Jabil shares gained 0.5% to $226.39 in after-hours trading.

