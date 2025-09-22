U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average edging up 0.14% to 46,381.54. The S&P 500 added 0.4% to finish at 6,693.75, while the Nasdaq climbed 0.7% to 22,788.98.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Nvidia Corp. NVDA

Nvidia shares rose 3.97% to close at $183.61, reaching an intraday high of $184.55 and a low of $174.71. The stock’s 52-week range is $86.63 to $184.55. Nvidia announced a significant $100 billion investment to enhance OpenAI’s next-gen AI infrastructure, deploying Nvidia-powered systems to support this initiative.

Kenvue Inc. KVUE

Kenvue’s stock dropped 7.47%, closing at $16.97, with a high of $17.96 and a low of $16.89. Its 52-week range is $16.89 to $25.17. The stock spiked 4.4% in the after-hours session to $17.72. The decline during the regular trading followed news of a potential announcement from the Trump administration regarding health concerns over acetaminophen in Tylenol, which could impact Kenvue’s product sales.

Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN

Rivian’s stock surged 5.98% to $15.24, with an intraday high of $15.43 and a low of $14.11. The 52-week range is $9.50 to $17.14. The company held a kickoff ceremony for its new Georgia plant, expected to create thousands of jobs and support its global expansion, according to a press release.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO

MicroCloud Hologram saw a 6.72% increase, closing at $5.56, with a high of $5.68 and a low of $4.90. The stock’s 52-week range is $4.16 to $375.20. In the after-hours trading, the stock shot up over 22% to $6.80. The company proposed an innovative solution for controlling quantum photonic states, which could have significant applications in quantum optics, according to a statement.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN

Opendoor’s shares fell 12.43% to $8.38, with a high of $9.45 and a low of $8.32. The 52-week range is $0.51 to $10.87. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell by 5.7% to $7.90. The decline followed a rally sparked by hedge fund manager Eric Jackson’s announcement of a position in Better Home & Finance, leading to a shift in investor focus.

