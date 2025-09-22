Shares of Better Home & Finance Holding Co. BETR surged after hedge fund manager Eric Jackson revealed on Monday that his firm had taken a position in the stock.

A ‘Better Home'

Jackson's announcement sparked a rally much like the one he ignited in Opendoor Technologies, Inc. OPEN stock earlier this year.

Better Home stock jumped as much as 176% on Monday morning, reaching an intraday high of $94.06 per share and triggering several volatility-related trading halts.

In a series of posts on X, Jackson described Better as the "Shopify of mortgages," highlighting its use of technology and artificial intelligence.

"Better ( $BETR) is the Shopify of mortgages. It's rebuilding a $15T industry from scratch with AI …

I believe BETR is a potential 350-bagger in 2 years. They laugh at BETR now at $34 like they laughed at CVNA at $3.50 and OPEN at 51¢. But this is no meme. @emjcapital is long BETR," Jackson wrote on X.

More than 40 million Better Home shares changed hands on Monday, compared to the stock's average trading volume of less than 83,000.

The stock has climbed more than 700% since the start of 2025, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

OPEN Skids

Opendoor stock fell on Monday after hedge fund manager George Noble said that the company is "total garbage," raising concerns about the stock's recent rally.

"The company has lost money every single year since its founding," Noble said in an X post, adding that "the business model does not work and has atrocious unit economics."

Opendoor stock closed down 12.43% at $8.38, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock