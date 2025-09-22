Kenvue Stock Is Sliding Today: What's Fueling The Sell-Off?

Shares of Kenvue Inc KVUE are down Monday in anticipation of a negative Trump administration announcement about one of its products.

What To Know: Kevnue produces pain medication Tylenol, which acetaminophen is an active ingredient in. According to the Washington Post, health officials are expected to raise concerns about using products with acetaminophen during pregnancy.

The report indicates that President Donald Trump plans to talk about data suggesting that pregnant women who take Tylenol early in their pregnancy increase the risk of their children developing autism.

Kenvue, which also makes household products like Listerine and Bengay, reportedly added a section on their website saying that “credible, independent scientific data continues to show no proven link between taking acetaminophen and autism.”

How To Buy KVUE Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Kenvue – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

KVUE Price Action: Shares of Kenvue are down 6.13% at $17.22 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock