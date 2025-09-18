What's Going On With BlackBerry Stock Today?

BlackBerry Limited BB traded higher in Thursday’s premarket after announcing it has become the first mobile device management vendor certified by Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security, or BSI.

The approval allows BlackBerry UEM to manage Apple Indigo (iOS) and Samsung Knox devices in government environments.

The latest approval assigns certification ID BSI-DSZ-CC-1235-2025 and confirms conformance with Common Criteria’s high-assurance requirements for Trusted MDM and Trusted Communication Channel.

Also Read: Why Amer Sports Just Raised Its Third-Quarter Outlook

BSI’s program expects Apple Inc. AAPL iNDIGO and Samsung Electronics Knox devices to meet strict controls for classified information (VS-NfD).

BlackBerry says UEM enforces secure device configuration and protects confidential data in transit, allowing German ministries and critical infrastructure agencies to continue rolling out iOS and Samsung Knox hardware at scale under a single management plane.

According to BlackBerry, it is now the only provider authorized to operate secure mobile communications spanning device management, encrypted voice and approved apps across the German government and its agencies—reducing dependence on fragmented point tools and simplifying compliance and auditing.

“Having a secure and trusted mobile device strategy is essential for ensuring operational success in today’s government and critical infrastructure environments,” said Nathan Jenniges, senior vice president and general manager of BlackBerry Secure Communications.

“With BlackBerry UEM becoming the first MDM solution to achieve the BSI certification, German government entities and Critical National Infrastructure organizations can confidently support mobile device choice for their users while maintaining full compliance and adhering to the highest standards of confidentiality.”

The certification expands on earlier BSI clearance for BlackBerry SecuSUITE secure communications and underscores the vendor’s focus on sovereign-grade protections.

BlackBerry has a long track record of on-premises deployments for governments worldwide. The company highlights its NOC/BBI-centric architecture designed to meet BSI expectations for “Brightsite” scenarios.

According to Benzinga Pro, BB stock has gained over 72% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via the Global X Cybersecurity ETF BUG.

Price Action: BB shares are trading higher by 3.07% to $4.131 at last check on Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock