Amer Sports Inc. AS has outlined a long-term financial algorithm that uses its previously issued guidance for the year ending December 31, 2025, as the base year, with a planning horizon extending beyond five years.

The company now expects revenue for the third quarter of 2025 to grow in the high-20s percentage range from a year earlier, above its prior forecast of about 20%. Adjusted operating margin is projected at or above the upper end of its earlier 12% to 13% range.

Looking further ahead, Amer set out a new financial framework based on 2025 guidance, targeting annual revenue CAGR growth in the low double digits to mid-teens and operating margin expansion of 30 to more than 70 basis points, with an effective tax rate approaching 25%.

By segment, the company expects mid-teens revenue CAGR growth in technical apparel, low double-digit to mid-teens growth in outdoor performance, and mid-single-digit growth in ball and racquet. Adjusted operating margins are projected to improve by 20–60 basis points, 40–80 basis points, and 40–80 basis points, respectively.

In August, Amer Sports reported second-quarter earnings of 6 cents per share, exceeding the analyst consensus estimate of 3 cents. The revenue for the quarter came in at $1.24 billion, topping expectations of $1.18 billion.

CEO James Zheng commented, “We expect Amer Sports to deliver very strong third quarter results across all three segments, led by continued exceptional growth from Salomon Softgoods and an Arc’teryx reacceleration.”

“In addition to strong near-term performance, we expect great things from our unique portfolio of premium sports and outdoor brands long-term.” CFO Andrew Page added.

Amer Sports noted that it provides guidance exclusively on a non-IFRS basis, except for revenue.

Price Action: AS shares were trading higher by 5.34% to $39.07 at last check Thursday.

